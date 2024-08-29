'Meal Menders': 1 Belton mother of 3 is making meals for new mothers

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — One Belton mother is starting a service that provides food for women who just had babies.

25 News spoke to Anissa Vest, who’s hoping to bring comfort to these new mothers.

Vest has given birth to three boys, and now she's serving up love and creativity.

She loves to cook, but knows how hard it can be as a brand new mother.

"Postpartum was difficult and that was with family and friends — I can only imagine how it is without those people," Vest said.

She's started a new Facebook page called Meal Menders to bridge the gap between new moms and home-cooked comforting meals.

"We just hope this can be a great resource for people to come together and serve those around them," Vest said.

This new service will have volunteers making meals and delivering them to postpartum women.

The website goes live in September, so new mothers can sign up on the Facebook page here for a meal.

Anyone who wants to cook a meal or donate some much-needed supplies like to-go boxes can sign up for that too.

It's food for the new moms, and a little fellowship as well.

"It was nice to have someone come in and help you feel normal," Vest said.

"As a new mom, you sometimes feel isolated and need that adult interaction — that’s what we’re hoping to bring is that smile to their faces.”

The meal requests on the Facebook page will go live on September 9, so that’s when local mothers who need the service can sign up.