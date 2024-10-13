Dozens of pets adopted at ninth annual Pet Extravaganza in Belton

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — “We just do big adoption events and we bring our network together, plus we bring the community together,” said the founder of Rescue Magazine Ronald Ducharme.

Hundreds gathered for the ninth annual Pet Extravaganza, put on by Rescue Magazine.

This year's event was held at the Cadence Bank Center in Belton.

The animal welfare organization focuses on supplying local shelters with food and supplies - but they're also known for hosting the biggest pet adoption event in Central Texas.

“It’s not all pet adoptions, there’s also educational events. We have a wildlife exhibit, we have reptiles, we have microchipping, everything for your pet and your house,” said Ducharme.

With more than 400 pets up for adoption and more than 100 vendors in attendance organizers tell Neighborhood Reporter Madison Myers there’s something there for everyone.

But one of the main things they’re striving to do - inform our community.

“So education is really a key component of our organization because we believe that if you educate people about the proper care and animal type, they make better decisions when it comes to adoption, and that animal ends up staying in the home,” said Ducharme.

Community members had the chance to view animals from dozens of shelters and rescues in our community - all while being educated.

And the best part of it all - seeing our furry friends find a safe place to stay - forever.

“So it’s tiring but at the same time it’s exciting to see animals get a home, so we’re hoping to see over 200 animals find a home this year,” said Ducharme.

