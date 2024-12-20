'Complete craziness': Belton mother watches police car chase end in family's front yard

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Footage of a police chase that ended in a Belton neighbor’s front yard has gained thousands of views online.

It's a story from Wednesday, and now 25 News is speaking with the neighbor who watched it all unfold.

"Oh my gosh, oh my gosh, oh my gosh!" can be heard in footage from one of the outdoor surveillance cameras at the Gaines' family home in Belton.

The screams are from Ailehs Gaines' daughter, who was getting ready to go to school on Wednesday when something completely unexpected happened.

Ailehs Gaines says her daughter "was walking out, going to school" — "I grabbed her, I’m like 'Get back’ and then I kind of looked out like — 'Am I dreaming?'."

But for Gaines and her daughter — this was real.

"I saw absolutely every second" she said.

"We’re hearing sirens, we’re right next to a main road — so we didn’t think anything of it."

In the video, there's a truck, reportedly stolen, crashing through their front yard — hitting a family of inflatable snow people.

Then a Belton police officer runs through a trampoline in the Gaines’ yard — chasing the driver in the truck.

Ailehs described it all as "complete craziness".

"It’s crazy to experience something like this."

While this whole situation scuffed up the family's yard, it also lead to their water main being ran over — which lead to water issues that have now been fixed.

It also damaged some of the family’s Christmas decorations, including taking out and destroying an entire family of snow people — Ailehs holds no hard feelings to the man charged in the case.

Ailehs says she hopes Chance Oglesby, 30, gets the help he needs.

"I really hope that he gets help — at the end of the day, he still is someone’s child."

She thanked the officer, who also later stopped by the family's home.

"He was absolutely amazing — he basically came to check on us and he apologized — which he didn’t have to, because it wasn’t his fault," Ailehs said.

"I let him know that he did an amazing job on a wet trampoline, considering the circumstances."

She also thanks God that no one one was hurt — knowing it could have been a lot worse.

"Jesus definitely took the wheel."

This chase happened on Wednesday, and Oglesby faces a felony charge of evading in a motor vehicle and additional charges have been issued, according to Bell County officials.

According to Bell County records, he was booked into the Bell County Jail with a total bond set at $77,500.

