Deputy constable arrests suspect after vehicle pursuit in Belton theft case

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — A Bell County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable arrested a suspect in a car theft case following a vehicle pursuit and foot chase Wednesday.

The suspect’s identity is being withheld while charges are still pending.

The Deputy Constable responded to an alert from the Coryell County Auto Theft Taskforce about a stolen vehicle in the 2600 block of North Main Street in Belton.

After initiating a traffic stop, the driver fled, leading to a pursuit that ended near the 100 block of West Comay Circle in Belton.

The suspect attempted to escape on foot but was apprehended after a short chase.

