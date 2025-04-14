Belton ISD terminates 2 employees charged with sex crimes against children

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — In a special-called board meeting Monday, Belton ISD school board members voted to terminate the contracts of two employees who are accused of sexually assaulting minors.

Belton ISD started with the contract of Logan Demeny, an employee at South Belton Middle School, who is accused of sexually assaulting one of his students off school grounds.

The school board had the option to allow Demeny to resign, but instead chose to terminate his contract in a unanimous vote.

Superintendent Malinda Golden says, “We aren’t tolerating this, and I say thank you to the board members. We have high expectations for our employees.”

In another unanimous vote, the Belton ISD school board decided to terminate the contract of Estevan Banda, a Tarver Elementary staff member arrested on indecency with a child charge.

The victim in this case alleged Banda inappropriately touched a child.

No parents showed up to the special meeting to give public input.

Golden said the former employees won’t be allowed on school property following their termination and will be issued criminal trespass warnings, so they won’t be back on any Belton ISD campuses.

Golden also thanked the board for their unwavering support, saying, “We take this seriously. We took immediate action as soon as we heard about the accusations, and continue to pursue this to the maximum extent of the law.”