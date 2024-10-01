Bell County man arrested, accused of 28 shootings in 30 days

25 News has new information about a Bell County man who lead police on a high-speed chase accused of 28 shootings in the last 30 days.

Here’s what we’ve learned through the arrest affidavit.

Twenty-one year-old Kemonte Dre Quan Adams was taken to Bell County Jail following a high-speed chase by multiple agencies.

Officials say this all started three months ago on July 5 when Adams allegedly shot a woman’s car with two kids inside in a Temple apartment complex as Adams was reportedly trying to shoot another man.

Police were on the lookout for Adams for weeks.

Finally, authorities in Bell County spotted him last Tuesday, September 24, in Killeen on I-14.

Adams and two other males in the car reportedly took off.

That chase went into Berlin on I-35 reaching 125 miles an hour and DPS allegedly used a pit maneuver and a 9mm handgun was allegedly thrown out of the car.

DPS reportedly caught Adams after a short foot chase putting him behind bars on a $364,500 bond.

Adams had two active warrants for fleeing police and deadly arrest, and they reportedly found a bag of marijuana on him.

DPS says this man is dangerous and accuse him of 28 shootings in the last 30 days.

On Wednesday, 25 News’ Senior Reporter Lauren Adams will be talking to the DPS officer about this chase.