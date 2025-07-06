Bell County community collecting donations for those impacted by devastating floods

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Several local businesses and agencies in Bell County are collecting donations to send to those most affected by the devastating floods around the state.

"We've got families and neighbors, quite frankly, that have been affected by this, and we're just doing what we can to help them," said Jim Snyder.

Snyder is an emergency management lieutenant with Morgan's Point Resort Fire Rescue. Now he's throwing out another kind of lifeline by organizing donations for those impacted by flooding in Kerrville.

"Nobody has to be put in these situations, natural disasters, fires, they just happen," Snyder said.

He tells 25 News the Bell County community shows up for others in times of need.

"We saw it last year, just over a year ago, when the tornado came through this area, actually struck temple kind of came, we were up here at the station, came right over top of us, caused a lot of damage here in Morris point resort, you know, up and down Adams, the damage that was caused over there. We have a really good working relationship. All of the communities work together. All the fire departments really work together well," Snyder said.

Nine spots in Bell County will be accepting donations through Thursday, including at the Morgan's Point Fire Department and at Bold Republic Brewery in Temple.

"When it's a time of need, kind of thing, everybody just, you know, our residents have been phenomenal already. This is, you know, everything that's collected has been this is less than a day we've been receiving stuff almost around the clock, and I know the other departments are doing the same thing," Snyder said.

The donations will then be packaged and shipped to Kerrville and anywhere else that's been impacted.

Lieutenant Snyder says they take any and all donations, but right now they're getting more requests for items for the cleanup phase.

"Mops and brooms, trash bags, Ziploc bags, bleach cleaners, just anything that they can use to start cleaning up," Snyder said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

