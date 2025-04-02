$3.4M in additional funding pushes groundbreaking flood mitigation project in Coryell, Bell County forward

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A groundbreaking flood mitigation project in Bell and Coryell counties has taken another significant step forward with an additional $3.4 million in funding, announced at a stakeholders meeting on Tuesday.

The funding, provided by the Texas General Land Office (GLO), will help further develop predictive water models for the Leon River and Cowhouse Creek watersheds.

This project, which began as a local survey to address flooding concerns, has evolved into a multi-million-dollar study aimed at understanding and mitigating flooding in the region. The study involves creating detailed flood models to predict when and where flooding is most likely to occur, and how to reduce its impact on local communities.

"I used the word historic previously and I stand by that. I mean, this is a historic event," Coryell County Judge Roger Miller said.

“It really lays a good foundation to begin to address a problem that’s existed for a very long time,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn added.

The project involves several key components, including a predictive flood model, a flood mitigation plan, an early warning system, groundwater modeling, and aquifer storage recovery. It is expected to not only benefit local communities in Bell and Coryell counties but could serve as a model for other counties and even states facing similar flooding challenges.

"It's bringing in all these other different groups, to a big consortium, to where we aren’t competing, we’re helping each other. That doesn’t normally happen in government," Jet Hays, Deputy Director for Integration, Community Development and Revitalization at the Texas General Land Office, said.

The project is being led by Texas A&M AgriLife and the American Conservation Foundation, with funding from the Texas General Land Office. The meeting was attended by numerous local and state officials, including county judges, mayors, city managers, and representatives from various government agencies.

“Very seldom, are you going to find rural counties that are on the leading edge of a model development, or analysis of a study of this magnitude,” Miller said.

Brittany Eck, Communications Director for Disaster Recovery at the Texas General Land Office, stressed the importance of securing this funding, which is difficult to obtain.

"It’s extraordinarily important, because this funding is very hard to come by. Flood prevention is very expensive. That’s regional mitigation funding that will go along with this funding to better protect the folks in this community," Eck said.

Coryell County has long struggled with flooding, with 76 low-water crossings in the county, most of which were covered by floodwaters during last spring’s historic floods. Miller said it showed the urgency and importance of this project.

“Really the benefit is not what we are going to learn today, but 3-4 years down the road, and then all the strategies to implement what we are learning out of this study,” he said.

The Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University will also be conducting interviews to gather insights into how weather impacts the communities in the region. Local leaders and stakeholders, who are familiar with the unique needs of the area, are encouraged to participate in these interviews.

Notable Attendees:



County Judges from Coryell County, Bell County, Comanche County and Hamilton County

Mayor of Gatesville

City Managers from Gatesville and Belton

Oglesby ISD Superintendent

Fire Chief, Gatesville Volunteer Fire Department

Representatives from the Texas General Land Office (GLO)

Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM)

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE)

Fort Cavazos Representative

Texas A&M University-Central Texas (TAMUCT) President

For additional updates on the project, stay tuned to 25 News' coverage of this historic flood mitigation effort.

