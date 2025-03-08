First tool from multi-county flood management study unveiled as severe weather season returns

GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — Last spring, residents in Coryell County faced devastating, unprecedented flooding, which some are still recovering from today. This disaster prompted local and state leaders—including Texas A&M Blackland—to spearhead a $2.5 million project to help the community predict and prepare for future flooding.

"Obviously, we are seeing more extreme weather. On either side of the paradigm, the winds are blowing harder, the fires are bigger, and the floods are more impactful. We need to develop resources and tools for the public to keep them safe," Steve Manning, president of Natural Resources Solutions, said.

Five months into the 30-month-long flood management study, local leaders are releasing one of those tools.

Manning explained the new dashboard to 25 News’ Allison Hill. He said it incorporates data from currently operated gauges on the Leon and Cowhouse Watersheds.

"The image you’re looking at is a dashboard that we’ve created that incorporates all the currently operated gauges on the Leon and Cowhouse Watersheds. The idea is to give the public real-time information about what would happen in a flood event," he said.

Each blue dot on the map represents the location of a gauge that monitors water levels and updates every five minutes. When flooding occurs, the dots turn red, providing real-time updates on how fast the water rises.

Manning explained that the dashboard is the first step in helping the community prepare for future floods.

"If you’re in a situation where you may be in a dangerous situation, you’re trying to determine if you need to get out or what’s going to happen, if you’ve got real-time information so you can see that—for instance, if you’re down in one of these low parts of the river and one of these gauges is hitting flood stage, you know it’s coming your way," Manning said.

As residents begin to use the dashboard, Manning said they are looking for feedback.

They will also be sending out surveys soon to gather further input.

