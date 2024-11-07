Bell County warns job seekers about "Ghost Jobs" posted by local businesses

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Your resume should be tailored to the job description you want.

Your most recent employers should include your contact information, experience, and skills among the tips you see listed on your screen.

Research the company before applying to know if you agree with their mottos and goals.

According to Bell County Unemployment, some businesses post ghost jobs that aren't real mainly to survey the area for opportunities or company interest.

Click here for resume help and a list of jobs available in Temple.

Click hereto see the top 5 Bell County work industries.



