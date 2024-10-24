Job Boom in Bell County creates 9,000 Open Positions

BELL COUNTY, Texas(KXXV) — Jobs are plentiful in Bell County, which has more than 9,000 open employment postings.



More than 9,000 job openings in Bell County

Medical and Education are the top two

Unemployment rate at 5%

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"In the Bell County metroplex area, we are seeing more jobs than we have people to do them,” said Charlie Ayers, Workforce Solutions. " At just right at .5 percent, it's not a lot of growth, but we still are growing a little faster than the nation is."

That's more than what was available at the same time last year. The state said the jump results from continued growth in the community.

"That's typically where it hovers, and we still see job growth and a lot of industry growth in the area," said Ayers.

Many places in the area are looking for dependability, with the fastest-growing industries listed on your screen, with education and healthcare being the top two.



Health Care Education Construction Food Services Professional Scientific and Technical Services.

"Families typically have kids, kids have to go to school, and with the health care that is driven by our aging population, baby boomers and millennials are two of the largest populations born in the United States, and they are both growing older," said Ayers.



Follow Epiphany on social media!