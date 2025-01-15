Behind the mic: Local broadcaster's rise in sports

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — When you tune into certain Baylor games, you may hear the voice of Kyle Youmans.

Kyle is an Emmy-winning TV host and producer for the Dallas Cowboys. He is also a Waco native, growing up a Baylor Bears fan. He also spent hours watching Bears post-games and broadcasts, laying a foundation for his career path.

📍Waco, Texas - Foster Pavilion



There’s a Top 25 spot on the line in the @Big12Conference as @BaylorWBB hosts @UTAHWBB!



Join Jim Haller, @jorashlew, and me on the call at 7pm CT on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/hDivPyH8mS — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) January 15, 2025

"It's full circle," Kyle Youmans said. "It really is. I mean, I grew up going to these games. I grew up going to the Ferrell Center and going to Floyd Casey Stadium, in the Baylor Ballpark, and getting to call games and put on a headset for these — it's a dream come true...I still have a love for Baylor that will transcend my entire lifetime."

"One day, he did come to me and said, dad, I'm working a Baylor game, and I was like, all right, and he's like, they pay me to talk about sports. So he was excited," Kyle's father, Fred Youmans, said.

That full circle moment also includes his family. His father also works at Baylor games. They shared that special moment on social media.

Always thankful for my trips to Waco and the opportunity to work the same events as my dad. 💚



Fred Youmans is a Central Texas staple because of his kindness and laughter on the Baylor sidelines for over 15 years now. I was even lucky enough to get a picture! pic.twitter.com/zVeg7KBFso — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) January 4, 2025

"Whenever I posted the picture of me and my dad, I had so many individuals throughout the media business reach out to me and said, I had no idea that that was your dad," Kyle said.

"I call it my fan moment...the fan moments are when somebody realizes, hey, he's with the Dallas Cowboys or he's talking on TV and I see him all the time and people tell us that and we're just proud as ever," Fred said.

Once a fan, always a fan, and Kyle wants to make sure he remembers the people around him that influenced his career.

"Remember where you came from. Waco, Texas — and the impact people have made on my career. I want to make that same impact on their careers. I wouldn't be a sports fan if it weren't for my dad and it wasn't for my mom, and I want to be that person for my kids and my family and those around me," Kyle said.

From the seats in the stands to the right on the court, Kyle is more part of the game than ever and will continue to show how sports is more than just a game.

