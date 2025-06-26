Baylor's VJ Edgecombe selected third by the Philadelphia 76ers

BROOKLYN, New York (KXXV) — Baylor's VJ Edgecombe was selected as the third overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers.
Edgecombe was a standout with Baylor men's basketball his freshman season averaging 15 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.
VJ now becomes the highest selection a former Baylor Bear has gone in the NBA Draft.
😁😁😁— NBA (@NBA) June 25, 2025
VJ Edgecombe, Baylor University pic.twitter.com/n7Zszp5xPG
Scott Drew was in attendance with the former Bear as yet another Baylor alumnus makes it to the NBA.