Baylor's VJ Edgecombe selected third by the Philadelphia 76ers

BROOKLYN, New York (KXXV) — Baylor's VJ Edgecombe was selected as the third overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers.

Edgecombe was a standout with Baylor men's basketball his freshman season averaging 15 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

VJ now becomes the highest selection a former Baylor Bear has gone in the NBA Draft.

Scott Drew was in attendance with the former Bear as yet another Baylor alumnus makes it to the NBA.

