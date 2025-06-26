Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

Baylor's VJ Edgecombe selected third by the Philadelphia 76ers

VJ EDGECOMBE
Nam Y. Huh/AP
VJ Edgecombe Jr. participates at the 2025 NBA basketball Draft Combine in Chicago, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
VJ EDGECOMBE
Posted

BROOKLYN, New York (KXXV) — Baylor's VJ Edgecombe was selected as the third overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers.

Edgecombe was a standout with Baylor men's basketball his freshman season averaging 15 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

VJ now becomes the highest selection a former Baylor Bear has gone in the NBA Draft.

Scott Drew was in attendance with the former Bear as yet another Baylor alumnus makes it to the NBA.

Follow Shahji on social media!

Facebook

Instagram

X

More stories from Shahji Adam
Next Page

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood