Baylor's Norchad Omier signed Exhibit 10 contract with Cleveland Cavaliers

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The NBA Draft is over, but players are still making their dreams come true.

Baylor's Norchad Omier went undrafted but has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

An Exhibit 10 contract was introduced in 2017, and it's a one-year agreement that isn't guaranteed. The agreement allows a player to earn a roster spot in the summer league or in the G League, and Omier will look to do that.

The former Bear averaged nearly 16 points and 11 rebounds per game. He ended his NCAA career with 90 double-doubles.

