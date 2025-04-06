Baylor's cornerbacks room continues to grow during Spring practices

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor's secondary is under new leadership this season. Paul Gonzales was announced as the new cornerbacks coach for the Bears in January.

Gonzales arrives from TCU and the players are starting to notice the changes he's bringing.

"The guys are working really hard. I like their attitude every day to get better approach, which is big for me. They've taken the coaching, I think, collectively as a group on our side of the ball. I like green. I like green, yeah. My wife says green makes me look taller, so it's all good with me," Gonzales said.

"I feel like Coach Gonzales has been doing a great job with us. It's definitely more attention and detail for our position group, but I feel like overall, it's been a positive change for us. You see a lot of guys taking the coaching better, so yeah, looking forward to more with him," senior Tevin Williams III said.

For the players, this is a young squad. One of the notable additions is Calvin Simpson-Hunt. Hunt transfers from the 2024-2025 National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes. Hunt feels that experience can help the younger players.

"I realized that like a very small percentage of players ever in college actually go through that and the fact that I can say that I've been through that is is another experience in itself I would say we're kind of like a young group now," Hunt said.

"I would say we're kind of like a young group now. most of the older guys kind of left last year, so we're kind of like, not rebuild but like in the growing learning process," sophomore LeVar Thornton Jr. said.

Baylor takes on Auburn on August 29 at McLane Stadium to start the season.

