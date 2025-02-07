Baylor's Ashtyn Hawkins receives extra year of eligibility

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor's Ashtyn Hawkins has received another season of eligibility from the NCAA.

Hawkins will be in his sixth college football season when Baylor hits the field for 2025.

Hawkins played 13 games for Baylor last season, with 10 starting. He has 45 catches for 567 yards and five touchdowns. Over his collegiate career, he has 186 catches for 2,312 yards and 16 touchdowns.

This is a significant return for Baylor as the offense was a plus for Baylor football in their historic 2024 season. Baylor is coming off an 8-5 season with a Bowl Game appearance against LSU in the Texas Bowl.

Hawkins transferred to Baylor last season. He was with Texas State prior and Cisco Community College in 2020.

