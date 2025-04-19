WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor women's tennis took on Texas Tech in the semi-finals of the Big 12 Championship Tournament.

Baylor women's tennis falls to Texas Tech in Big 12 Tournament

Tech would win the doubles to earn the first point and eventually win in singles as Baylor's time in the Big 12 Tournament comes to an end against Texas Tech.

"These matches are long and it's not how you start it's it's how you finish them so yeah — I'm proud of our girls though they they put themselves in a position that we could win the match and just didn't happen," head coach Joey Scrivano said.

"Tennis is such an unpredictable sport that you can never feel safe. We were not at any point we were not in a good position. We had to like battle every single point," sophomore Zuzanna Kubacha said.

With the Big 12 Championship Tournament in the rear view mirror, the Bears look towards the NCAA Tournament, to bounce back.

"I mean, you know, we're gonna go in as a two seed in our regional, so that's not too bad, but we'll just, we'll see, you know, we'll when the draw comes out we'll take it from there," Scrivano said.

"It's another lesson. We live, we learn that's what I always always say we either win matches or we have great lessons so that's what that was one of those we will we will for sure come back stronger from that," Kubacha said.

Baylor continues to host the tournament with the championship game is set for Sunday.

