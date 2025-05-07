Watch Now
Baylor women's golf is NCAA Championship bound

NORMAN, Okla. (KXXV) — Baylor women's golf is NCAA Championship bound.

For the fifth straight year and the eighth time in ten seasons, the Bears will be appearing in the NCAA Championship.

Play was halted during the Norman Regional as darkness suspended the final round. It resumed on Wednesday morning, where the Bears punched their ticket.

The NCAA Championship begins on Friday, May 16

