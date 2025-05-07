NORMAN, Okla. (KXXV) — Baylor women's golf is NCAA Championship bound.

🎶 Guess who's back ... Back again... 🎶



For the fifth-straight year, the 🐻 are officially NCAA Championship Bound!#SicEm🐻⛳️🏌️‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/iHtCvGQXu9 — Baylor Women's Golf (@BaylorWGolf) May 7, 2025

For the fifth straight year and the eighth time in ten seasons, the Bears will be appearing in the NCAA Championship.

Play was halted during the Norman Regional as darkness suspended the final round. It resumed on Wednesday morning, where the Bears punched their ticket.

The NCAA Championship begins on Friday, May 16

