Baylor women's basketball loses to Ole Miss at home in second round

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor women's basketball faced Ole Miss in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Baylor was looking to win against at home in the Foster Pavilion's second-ever time hosting a March Madness game.

The Bears and Ole Miss had a competitive first half as the Rebels would take an early lead but Aaronette Vonleh would lead the way with 10 points at the half.

Baylor's defense would be key as they kept Ole Miss to six points in the second quarter.

The battle would continue in the second half as we were tied going into the fourth quarter.

Ole Miss would eventually keep the lead as they beat the Bears 69-63. Baylor's NCAA run ends at home in the second round.

