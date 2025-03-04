WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Baylor Bears faced off against rival TCU in both teams regular season finale.

This was for all the marbles with the Big 12 title on the line, a hard fought battle, but Baylor couldn't bring it home at home as they fought to TCU 51-48.

Watch the full story here:

Baylor women's basketball falls to TCU in Big 12 title game

"It was real tough but I don't think we gave up until that clock hit zero, so I think we left everything we had on the court tonight," Sarah Andrews said.

Aaronette Vonleh and Yaya Felder led the way in scoring with 17 points each and Vonleh grabbed 10 rebounds.

"I thought our shots were rushed. They were off balance. I thought the fact that we were struggling to score, we didn't move the basketball well enough," head coach Nicki Collen said.

This brings a bittersweet feeling to earlier in the game as the Bears celebrated senior night. Veteran players, including Sarah Andrews, who was also gifted a ball to celebrate the most games played for Baylor women's basketball.

"I've gave Baylor five years and Baylor has given me a great five years. The fans, The coaches, all the way down to my family to the staff outside of basketball my everybody's just played a huge role in my years here at Baylor, so I think, you know, I want to go out there and do it for them one last time," Andrews said.

"You've got Sarah who's been with me for four years and Aliyah who's been with me for two and a half months, but I think they all have, have played with a ton of pride in a Baylor jersey," Collen said.

This wasn't the result the Bears wanted, but there's still plenty of ball left, and the team looks to bounce back.

"I hope we get another chance to prove that you know, we can beat them because I know that we can. Not much that we have to do differently I think just making our shots. I think tonight was just one of those nights where the basket wasn't really on our side so we'll definitely be more prepared if we face them again," Aaronette Vonleh said.

Baylor new gets ready for the Big 12 Championship tournament in Kansas City. Their game is scheduled for Friday, March 7 at 5:30 pm.

