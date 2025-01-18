Baylor women's basketball dominates Houston 70-51

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor women's basketball was back at home taking on the Houston Cougars. A slow first quarter for both teams, but Baylor would eventually take over in a 70-51 win.

This was the return of Darianna Little-Page Buggs after her one-game suspension due to fighting in the Arizona game on Jan. 11. Her return was felt by putting up 16 points. Baylor is now on a five-game win streak.

"I think we've had a lot of different people step up. You know I think we're at our best when Sarah [Andrews] and Jada [Walker] are really getting people involved when we're playing to Aaronette," head coach Nicki Collen said.

"Just focus. You know we're at a point of the season where nothing's gonna be given to us it's not easy so we've been really emphasizing in practice like we have to focus on each team we play not look ahead — and just really fix our mistakes because there's no time for for mess ups and do over so we just have to really be focused from here on out," Buggs said.

The Bears are now getting ready to take on the number one team in the nation, UCLA, in the inaugural Coretta Scott King Classic.

"That's huge and it just gives us a bigger opportunity to showcase who we are and I'm pretty sure everyone's excited," Buggs said.

"It's a fun challenge as a coach. It'll be a fun challenge I hope for our players but ultimately a really cool opportunity to represent Baylor on the national stage...it's on Martin Luther King Day. It's just a special opportunity for our for our team," Collen said.

Baylor takes on UCLA on Monday, Jan. 20. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.

FOLLOW SHAHJI ON SOCIAL MEDIA!