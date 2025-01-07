Baylor WBB preps for road trip against Arizona

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor women's basketball had a huge bounce-back 76-62 win against Colorado at home. This was needed after Oklahoma State snapped their seven-game win streak in an 84-61 rout.

"I thought we made a few defensive mistakes early, but I thought as the first quarter went along, we got better—we had some game slippage, we missed some getting off and getting hit by some screens, but I thought for the most part you know, we competed," head coach Nicki Collen said.

The roster has seen changes as Aliyah Matharu transferred to Baylor from Florida. Aliyah has seen playing time in the past two games and is already making an impact.

"I think the past two weeks, I honestly did not expect to get in the game because I knew I was new and came in at such an awkward time — but I feel way more comfortable than when I first got here. I was pretty nervous," Matharu said.

"She brings just intensity. She brings aggressiveness on offense and defense and once she really picks up the system — I feel like that's a great backcourt again that we're gonna have with me, Sarah, her Yaya, like all of our guards are super hard to guard," senior Jada Walker said.

Baylor now continues conference play on the road against Arizona — heading on the road, these conference games get more important.

"Just resiliency, we're on the road for two games. It's gonna be a long week, a tough week, so really just locking into our game plan, playing sound defense, handling the physicality," Walker said.

"If you want to win a conference championship, you have to go on the road and win and you can't put yourself in a hole," Collen said. " So, I think it's a good opportunity, with two games on the road, Arizona coming off a win at UCF, a lot of confidence, always playing in front of a huge crowd. We're gonna have to be really good to beat them at their place."

Baylor takes on Arizona on Wednesday, January 7. Tip-off is at 7:00 p.m.

They will then take on Arizona State on Saturday, January 11 at 4:30 p.m.

