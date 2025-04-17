Baylor tennis preps for Big 12 Championship Tournament

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The postseason is here for college tennis. Baylor hosts the tournament at the Hurd Center.

Timings have changed due to the weather. Every game has moved up an hour.

🚨 Schedule change 🚨



We will face off against the Sun Devils in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tennis Championship at 3 p.m. CT tomorrow at the Hurd Tennis Center!#SicEm 🐻 pic.twitter.com/nwzFvDMlRz — Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) April 17, 2025

For the men's team, they earned the three seed and are ready to take on No. 6 Arizona State on Friday, April 18 at 3:00 p.m.

The Bears look to bounce back after losing their regular-season finale to TCU on the road. That snapped the Bears' seven-game winning streak.

In the regular season, BU and Arizona State split the series — this will be the rubber match.

The Bears are ready for @Big12Conference postseason action at the Hurd 😤



Friday - Quarterfinals:

🎾 @BaylorWTennis vs. TBD - 1 p.m.

🎾 @BaylorMTennis vs. Arizona St. - 4 p.m.#SicEm pic.twitter.com/ghS0nRxh5q — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) April 16, 2025

For the women's team, Baylor is on the road to the Big 12 Championship, number 20 in program history.

Baylor earned the fourth seed and will play on Friday as well. Their game is scheduled for 12:00 p.m.

They will play the winner of No. 5 Arizona vs No. 12 Utah, who play tonight at 7:00 p.m.

The Bears have a history against Arizona, as they split the regular-season series. If Utah can beat the Wildcats, then the Bears will play the Utes for the first time in program history.

