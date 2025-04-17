Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

Baylor tennis preps for Big 12 Championship Tournament

Baylor
Baylor University
Baylor
Posted

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The postseason is here for college tennis. Baylor hosts the tournament at the Hurd Center.

Timings have changed due to the weather. Every game has moved up an hour.

For the men's team, they earned the three seed and are ready to take on No. 6 Arizona State on Friday, April 18 at 3:00 p.m.

The Bears look to bounce back after losing their regular-season finale to TCU on the road. That snapped the Bears' seven-game winning streak.

In the regular season, BU and Arizona State split the series — this will be the rubber match.

For the women's team, Baylor is on the road to the Big 12 Championship, number 20 in program history.

Baylor earned the fourth seed and will play on Friday as well. Their game is scheduled for 12:00 p.m.

They will play the winner of No. 5 Arizona vs No. 12 Utah, who play tonight at 7:00 p.m.

The Bears have a history against Arizona, as they split the regular-season series. If Utah can beat the Wildcats, then the Bears will play the Utes for the first time in program history.

Follow Shahji on social media!

Facebook

Instagram

X

More stories from Shahji Adam
Next Page

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood