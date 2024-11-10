Baylor students 'step out' into the community and give back to our neighbors

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Twice a year, Baylor students "step out" together across Waco to serve others and give back to the community. Baylor's 'Steppin' Out' program fosters a sense of community and service among students.



'Steppin' Out' is a biannual event where thousands of Baylor students volunteer in the Waco community.

The event is an opportunity for students to give back to the local community that supports Baylor.

1,320 students signed up to serve, coming from 80 different organizations at 50 sites.

Students partnered with several local organizations to help support their community efforts and worked at individual homes across the area.

Baylor says in the weeks and months leading up to 'Steppin' Out,' students contribute more than 500+ hours of their time

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“If I had the privilege to get my education, I also have the privilege to help the community,” Baylor student Allison Garza said.

Garza joined more than 1,300 other students "steppin out" into the community.

Twice a year, Baylor students "step out" together across Waco to serve our neighbors.

“The way that I see it is I have a privilege to be here at college and to get my education and stuff, but I'm also in a new city," she said. "It's important to get out of that Baylor bubble. Waco is such a hearty and nice community, but you don't know that if you stay within, like the compounds of like the foster pavilion.”

Many turned out bright and early, with 80 student organizations and individuals serving 50 sites across the community.

While Garza said she's attended every single 'Steppin' Out' event since her freshman year, others are just getting out of the Baylor bubble.

“So right now we're building a Hindu church and it's gonna be really fun,” Freshman Ashley Paz said.

Paz’s service group focused on yard work for the foundation of a temple on Colcord Avenue. As a freshman, it was her first time "stepping out" with Baylor in Waco.

“I'm excited to see the process, driving by and oh, I built that," she said. "I saw it when it was nothing. I was picking out the weeds and everything.”

She said she’s looking forward to being part of more 'Steppin' Out' events in the future, steeling out of that Baylor bubble for a good cause.

Follow Bella on social media!