WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Bears and Texas Tech were back at Getterman Stadium in the third round of this series. Baylor was looking to avoid the sweep.

Watch the full story here:

Baylor softball drops to Texas Tech 3-0

This was a tough game for both teams. We went scoreless into the seventh inning, but in the top of the seventh, the Red Raiders would finally get on the board. Scoring three runs to put it away 3-0.

"We just faced the number one pitcher in the country two games out of three and competed. We need wins now and we're falling further and further behind, but you know, we've got to find a way to get some W's," head coach Glenn Moore said.

The Bears have now lost four games in a row and they know that adjustments need to be made in game.

"Just continue to trust our plan at the plate and then for pitchers just kind of dialing in throwing our best stuff and show up every day with the best that we have that," pitcher, Lillie Walker said.

Walker pitched for seven innings and had a shutout until Tech finally got on the board to close it out.

"I think we're doing all the right things from a practice standpoint and a verbal standpoint and you know it's just a matter of getting in the box and getting it done...We have had so many opportunities with you know the blow games open that we can't get big hits and it's not even poor at bats always sometimes it is, but a lot of times it's bad luck," Moore said.

The Bears will look to bounce back as they head on the road for another Big 12 matchup against Oklahoma State. First game is set for Friday, March 21 at 6:00 p.m.

