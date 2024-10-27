Baylor runs through Oklahoma State in 38-28 homecoming win

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor put on a big show for homecoming against Oklahoma State in a 38-28 win Saturday.

The Bears rushed for 343 total yards for the first time since 2021. Leading that was Dawson Pendergrass, who rushed six times for 142 yards.

The Bears have won two games in a row for the first time this season and it seems that the Bears have woken up from hibernation.

"I hate thinking about those losses early on just because those should have been wins," quarterback Sawyer Robertson said.

Robertson threw for 222 passing yards and three touchdowns.

"We could have laid down at that point in the season. I think honestly that's kind of what we did last year...it was honestly really good to win a close game because it's something like, hasn't happened in a while. I haven't felt that in a while," he said.

The Bears first half of the season did not meet expectations. Tough losses and frustration brewing in the locker room, but these past two games for Baylor have shown their potential.

"The team has sacrificed so much and I think they're just so tired. I know our fan base is tired of it too. You know the losing and just not performing well," head coach Dave Aranda said.

"Right now we're just tripling and doubling our money. And so that's a good thing. I think winning does that. I think there's guys that maybe thought they could, that know they can now," Aranda said.

Baylor will look to make it three wins in a row as they return to McLane Stadium to take on TCU next weekend. Kickoff is set for Nov. 2 at 7 p.m.

