WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The NCAA committee on women's athletics voted in May to recommend establishing a national collegiate championship in Acrobatics and Tumbling. History could be made, but it all depends on the vote next year.

"When I got the call that we got recommended, it was a surprise number one because it happened in a different time of the year than it usually would. They changed the timeline. I was excited but I also went, we're not there yet. I was very happy, but I'm not celebrating, so it's surreal that we're here, but as my mom would say, we're not going to count our chickens before they're hatched, so we got to get that vote in January and then I will celebrate," said head coach Felecia Mulkey.

Watch the full story here:

Baylor reacts to Acrobatics and Tumbling recommended for NCAA Title status

It became an emerging sport in 2020 and quickly grew its NCAA sponsorship from 27 schools to more than 40. It's a program that looks to prove itself as something more.

"For us, we're a legitimate sport. We're an NCAA sport. We have been since 2020 when we got on the emerging sport list, but passing and getting championship status, having the NCAA run our championship and sponsor us as a championship sport, it's just that one more step in in to legitimize what these young women do, and the role they play at their respective universities," said Mulkey.

Baylor has dominated the national scene, but now a new goal could be made with a chance to win the first NCAA title.

"I think that's going to be everybody's motivation in the country. Let's finally beat Baylor and be the first NCAA championship team. I think it's fun. Our team gets on board with what we're doing. They understand the place in history they're playing. So, when that recommendation came out, I texted my team, and the sophomores are going, oh my gosh, we can win an NCAA championship in our senior year. So, yeah, it's pretty exciting for everybody involved," said Mulkey.

According to the NCAA, if legislation is approved at the 2026 convention, the first championship could be held as early as Spring 2027.

Follow Shahji on social media!