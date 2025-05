WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Maikcol Perez has committed to Baylor men's basketball.

Perez announced his commitment on social media where he thanked his family and his agent.

Perez is a native of Italy and played for the Orange1 basketball team where he averaged 14.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

Head Coach Scott Drew's roster continues to form as we look forward to the upcoming season.

