Baylor men's basketball gets ready for Big 12 play

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor men's basketball is currently 7-3 as the 2024-25 season rolls on.

The Bears are undefeated at home and want to keep it that way as they look to shake off any rust.

"When you get back, coaches are always concerned how teams come back. Hopefully get the rust off and get us back in playing mode and ready for Big 12 play because each and every game at home is so critical you have to defend the home court," head coach Scott Drew said.

Baylor currently is getting ready to take on Arlington Baptist. Scott Drew sees that a match up like this is good for both programs.

"Being a Baptist school number one, number two, Bubba Jennings is somebody well known in the Big 12 and the fact that we could get a game, a local Baptist school with a coach that a lot of people know and respect hopefully it will be a great thing for us," Drew said.

Big 12 play is around the corner for the Bears. Even though there are new players from the transfer portal, they understand the high level basketball that comes with it.

"Returning players have been able to share their wisdom and knowledge about Big 12 play. One thing about portal players is they played college basketball. They know how hard it is come league play...part of the reason they came to Baylor was to be a part of that Big 12 grind and to play the best and compete against the best," Drew said.

Don’t forget to stick around for autographs tomorrow! ✍️



The team will be located behind section 120 following the conclusion of the game.#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/0a8mXpepuv — Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) December 26, 2024

Baylor takes on the Patriots on Friday, December 27. Tip-off is at 6:00 p.m.

Follow Shahji on social media!