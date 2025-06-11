Baylor men's basketball begins summer workouts

WACO, TEXAS (KXXV) — The off-season continues for the Baylor Bears as men's basketball returns for summer workouts.

It's a tough situation for the Bears with the entire roster from last season gone and new coaches and a new roster taking over. Head coach Scott Drew spoke on forming this new roster and what last year's team lacked that needed to be fixed.

"A lot of times you start with — what did we not have enough of the previous year, right away length and and depth was something that we didn't have as much of and, with this roster we're able to fix that and at the same time, maintain, bringing in people that represent our culture and how we want to do things," he said.

One notable missing piece is Rob Wright. Wright transferred to BYU in a shocking twist that stunned Baylor.

"Rob obviously was someone we had an agreement with. So, when you make an agreement, you think you're done and, obviously that was a surprise to us" Drew said.

"Hopefully the house settlement, you get to a point where, you know who's on your team and when they're locked in, they're locked in," he said.

Last season, the Bears had more name recognition. This roster is unknown to the community and that brings motivation to this newly formed team.

"There's a little more edge to show that you belong at this level, and at the same time, we've had some guys that have really done a great job coming from high majors to here and then we've had some guys that have really done a great job, moving up. There's no exact science," Drew said.

