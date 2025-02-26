Baylor legend J.J. Joe passes away at the age of 54

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor football legend J.J. Joe passes away at the age of 54, 25 News has confirmed.

Joe led the Bears as the quarterback from 1990-1993. He was inducted in Baylor'sAthletic Hall of Fame in 2006.

Rest in Peace to Baylor Legend J.J. Joe.

Prayers up for him and his family

You will be missed brother 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/SO9fa7YxoJ — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 26, 2025

He was the Bears leading passer for four consecutive years during his time. He was Baylor's all-time passing yards (5,995) and total-offense (6,815) leader when he graduated. Joe was a three-time Academic All-American and holds several Baylor records.

J.J Joe's impact on Baylor football was also felt off the field as he joined Baylor's broadcast team on July 13, 2004 as the color commentator for Baylor's Radio Network.

