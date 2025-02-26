Watch Now
Baylor legend J.J. Joe passes away at the age of 54

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor football legend J.J. Joe passes away at the age of 54, 25 News has confirmed.

Joe led the Bears as the quarterback from 1990-1993. He was inducted in Baylor'sAthletic Hall of Fame in 2006.

He was the Bears leading passer for four consecutive years during his time. He was Baylor's all-time passing yards (5,995) and total-offense (6,815) leader when he graduated. Joe was a three-time Academic All-American and holds several Baylor records.

J.J Joe's impact on Baylor football was also felt off the field as he joined Baylor's broadcast team on July 13, 2004 as the color commentator for Baylor's Radio Network.

