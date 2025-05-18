Baylor graduates head into the real world with excitement, despite inflation and tariffs

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Our 25 News crew talked to some Baylor University graduates, and they're focused and excited for the future.



Baylor University saw a historic 4,000 graduates this year

Luci Bremel, graduated Cum Laude

Peyton Johnson is graduating with three degrees and is continuing his education and working in Boston this fall

“I got my degree, a bachelor's in neuroscience, " said a Baylor University graduate.

After finishing her studies in just three years, Luci Bermel is one of 4,000 students graduating from Baylor University. It's one of the largest graduating classes in university history.

But the work doesn’t stop here. Thousands of graduates will soon face a world of inflation and tariffs.

"Honestly, I have been so invested in school, I’ve really focused on my degree and kind of left the rest of the real world until after my degree," said Bermel.

Destyni Thomson, Zamya Sumling, and other graduates said they’ve been a little worried about life after Baylor.

“I’m a little worried just with student loans continuing, but we will make it through," said Thomson.

"I’m worried as well, although I completed all of my requirements. The job industry is very strict right now, and for the field I want to go into, it’s kind of tight," said Sumling.

Baylor graduate Peyton Johnson was cheered on by his dad for not just graduating with one bachelor's degree, but three.

Johnson plans on working while continuing his education in Boston. He said that while the next stage will be tough, he’s not too worried.

“I mean, it could be an issue, but we will see. The real world will change, and it’s undetermined," said Johnson.

And while inflation and tariffs aren’t at the top of Bermel's mind, she has some good people in her corner to help direct and focus on her internship and continuing education.

“My dad and my brother are both financially smart, so they’re going to be helping me, educating me on what that’s going to look like, and I have friends in the finance world who are going to help me. And Baylor’s going to set me up really good," said Bermel.

