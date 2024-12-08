Baylor Football to play in Texas Bowl

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor football's postseason destiny has been revealed as the Bears will be heading to Houston to play in the Texas Bowl.

Their opponent has yet to be revealed.

Baylor ended the regular season on a six game win streak to become of the top teams in the Big 12 and it resulted in head coach Dave Aranda being extended for another season.

This will be Baylor's first bowl game appearance since 2022 where the Bears lost to Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl. The last time Baylor played in the Texas Bowl was in 2018 against Vanderbilt, which the Bears won 45-38.

The Texas Bowl is scheduled for 2:30 pm on December 31st.

