WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Baylor Bears are coming off a thriller in Dallas.

An overtime win against SMU turned the tide, giving the Bears something to build off.

Baylor football looks to build off SMU win against Samford

"It's been good, you know, I was just talking to John, it's like the margin between winning and losing is so small, and so that game could have gone many different ways, but it's obviously a lot better to be on the winning side of that," safety Michael Allen said.

"We also understand that like we did not play anywhere near our best, right? So you gotta enjoy it and then you gotta reset and say, all right, we're back to work and we got a lot of things that we can improve on and we need to put on display this Saturday," Allen said.

A huge part of that success is quarterback Sawyer Robertson. Robertson has thrown for more than 800 yards in two games with seven touchdowns. While the defense is playing catch up, they have made key plays in key moments.

"It's been pretty sweet. Sawyer's been ripping it and so he's been dicing up the defenses. Along with us in the O-line, we've kind of been struggling in the run game-wise, but I think this week is going to be a pretty good week to figure out those missing pieces and establish a strong run game," offensive lineman Kaden Sieracki said.

"Just fight, you know, the character really showed up and Devyn Bobby, Keaton Thomas, like whatever happened on the previous series, it was like, what's next? — It's like whatever it takes, this next drive. It was really cool to see just the response to adversity," Allen said.

The Bears get ready for Samford and after that, Big 12 play begins. The Bears feel ready for conference play.

"I think it's going to be pretty huge. I don't think we're going to see anyone else like those Auburn guys like Keldric. He was a challenge and I mean, I think you could see that he was giving us some trouble. Watching the film back on that and kind of like getting a feel for him, I think that talent from SMU and Auburn is gonna make us a lot better," Sieracki said.

Baylor's Saturday home matchup against Samford is scheduled for 11 a.m.

