Baylor football legends inducted into Southwest Conference Hall of Fame

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas Sports Hall of Fame hosted Southwest Conference legends to induct them into the conference Hall of Fame.

Baylor was represented with Jay and Neal Jeffrey. Both former quarterbacks left legendary careers with Baylor. It's the first time siblings have gone into the Hall at the same time.

The Southwest Conference is still the only Conference to have a Hall of Fame. Their names are forever remembered at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

Here is the full list of inductees:



U.S. Reed - Arkansas basketball

Jay & Neal Jeffrey - Baylor football

Margaret Redfearn Kitchen - UH tennis

Wendy Wood Yang - Rice tennis

Ryan Berube - SMU swimming

Kirk Dressendorfer - Texas baseball

John Thornton - A&M basketball

Jamie Dixon - TCU basketball

Lloyd Hill - Texas Tech football

