Baylor football legends inducted into Southwest Conference Hall of Fame

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas Sports Hall of Fame hosted Southwest Conference legends to induct them into the conference Hall of Fame.
Baylor was represented with Jay and Neal Jeffrey. Both former quarterbacks left legendary careers with Baylor. It's the first time siblings have gone into the Hall at the same time.
The Southwest Conference is still the only Conference to have a Hall of Fame. Their names are forever remembered at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.
Here is the full list of inductees:
- U.S. Reed - Arkansas basketball
- Jay & Neal Jeffrey - Baylor football
- Margaret Redfearn Kitchen - UH tennis
- Wendy Wood Yang - Rice tennis
- Ryan Berube - SMU swimming
- Kirk Dressendorfer - Texas baseball
- John Thornton - A&M basketball
- Jamie Dixon - TCU basketball
- Lloyd Hill - Texas Tech football
