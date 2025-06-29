Baylor football continues to sign local talent for the 2025-2026 season

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The College football season is around the corner for Baylor and the Bears have not taken their foot off the gas with recruiting.

This all started when the Baylor Bears went 3-9 in the 2023 season and head coach Dave Aranda took responsibility for not exploring the transfer portal.

The Bears rebounded in 2024 with an 8-5 season that led to a Texas Bowl appearance. Now, they're focusing on student athletes in our neighborhoods.

The coaching staff at Baylor has spoken on the importance of signing local kids, and that's exactly what's happened in the off-season.

Baylor signed Davion Peters from Lake Belton High School and Jamarion Vincent from Connally.

@BUFootball Home Grown - Let’s just make it a Central Texas All Star Team ( Natty Style) Where’s @26ChaseC pic.twitter.com/Dc0RxPdIvG — Laquan Hughes Sr. ΩΨΦ (@CoachHughes254) June 21, 2025

The Bears also brought on former University High head coach and Baylor alumnus Kaeron Johnson to the coaching staff. We will see Trojan football reunions as Davontrae Kirkland and London Smith have also committed to the Bears.

Local talent is already making an impact for the Bears as Franklin's Bryson Washington has become one of the premier running backs in college football.

The Fudge Development Center officially opened in October 2024, serving as another example of Baylor's expansion in recruiting and player growth as the program continues to broaden in our community.

