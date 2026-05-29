Baylor football announces home-and-home series with Maryland for 2027 and 2028

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor's 2027 schedule adds another as the Bears announce a home-and-home series with Maryland for the 2027 and 2028 season.

The Bears take this series as a replacement after they mutually agreed with Oregon to cancel their home-and-home series.

Baylor will take on Maryland in College Park on September 18, 2027 and will host them at McLane Stadium on September 16, 2028.

The game in 2027 will make it only the third time Baylor and Maryland have faced each other and the first match-up since 1956.

Looking into 2026, the Bears will open the season on September 5 vs Auburn in Atlanta at 2:30 p.m.

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