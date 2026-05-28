AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — A magical season ends.

The Bosqueville Lady Bulldogs found themselves down two runs at the end of the first inning.

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"I love being a Bosqueville Bulldog"; Lady Bulldogs season ends against Ganado

Bosqueville would battle back but the comeback would fall short 5-2 to end their season.

"When you have a team like that that works hard for you as the coach, you really build a special bond with them and so I just told them to keep their heads up. It just didn't go our way today and sometimes it happens like that there's a winner and there's a loser and today that was us," head coach Raygan Barron said.

This team has a close bond. Coach Barron has seen how much they've grown since the beginning of the season.

"They've matured as teammates. They've matured as a support group for each other, and it's been really amazing to see from even last year to this year how much we have grown," Barron said.

"You know, we didn't do well today in some of our areas that we normally do. Everybody's picking everybody up and that's what I'm proud of the most right there," she said.

For the first time since 2008, Bosqueville softball competed for the state title. Bulldog nation didn't disappoint as they packed the stands in support.

"It reminded me of when we played. It really did, that they were all yelling and cheering and just keeping us alive and trying to support us even when we were down," Barron said.

"This community is great and they always have been and they always will be, which is why I love being a Bosqueville Bulldog," Barron added.

Not the result the Lady Bulldogs wanted but the fans in the stands were reminding them that they'll be back next year.

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