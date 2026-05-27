WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The final countdown is here for Bosqueville softball as the state championship is around the corner.

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One last practice: Bosqueville softball gets ready for State Championship

"It just kind of doesn't feel real like that we're about to leave and get on the bus and go play in Austin, but like the fact that the season is coming to an end and it is my last chance with my team that has sunk in," senior Landry Willie said.

"Some of the kids today were talking about this being our last weight room workout and it being our last day of practice," head coach Raygan Barron said.

Now the players are experiencing their first softball finals, but head coach Barron is more than familiar with the Lady Bulldogs going to state.

Barron led the Lady Bulldogs to their first state title in 2007.

Raygan Barron

"I was like amazed, like, that's crazy that she won and she's the last one to win, and then now she's our coach. That's just so cool," sophomore Carly Collins said.

Barron made her way back to her Alma mater for a full circle moment from player to coach.

"Definitely see it a lot differently now as a coach, not in a lot of different ways, but just understanding the game a little bit better," she said.

"We want to go out there and perform our best and make her proud and hopefully bring home the championship that she brought home," Willie said.

The 2026 Lady Bulldogs are motivated to lift the trophy, and that sense of unity and friendship is more than prevalent in this team.

"Every day with them is definitely a journey, but they do mean a ton to me. They are like my family, and getting to do this with them is really extra special," Willie said.

Bosqueville plays in the state title game on Thursday at 10 a.m.

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