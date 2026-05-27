ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — It's semi-finals week for High School baseball. The Robinson Rockets are coning off a tough three-game stretch and are just one series away from the state championship game.

Watch the full story here:

Launching towards semi-finals: Rockets baseball one series away from State Championship game

"This has been so exciting to watch these guys have so much fun, to watch them interact with each other — It's a situation where, I'm just blessed to be in the middle of it," head coach Chris Clemons said.

"We know that there's a chance to play in the state championship, but we're really focused on winning game one and winning game two and getting out of there, go play for the state championship," Cayden Birkes said.

Birkes recently graduated as the Class of 2026. These players understand that every game could be their last and the Rockets show a family characteristic.

Robinson baseball players had some fun in the background during my interviews 😂



Love this team! @robinsonisd pic.twitter.com/muuvjSZrlH — Shahji Adam (@ShahjiAdam) May 26, 2026

"You know, we've been together, most of us since we were little — 9U, 10U playing select ball," Cade Coe said.

Coe also recently graduated as this postseason will be their final as a Robinson Rocket.

"It just makes us a family that we all pull for each other. Like you look in the dugout, even if they're not playing, they're excited and they're there for each other," Birkes said.

This is the first time Robinson baseball makes it to the state semi-finals since 2017 and these Rockets want to make their own history.

"A bunch of these guys went to the state tournament the last time they were there. They were young kids like the kids we just had in camp that looked up to those guys, and I think it's really hit them, you know what, these little guys are looking up to them now," Clemons said.

"We want our own banner out there. It would be special to be able to have a 2026 banner out there, especially say state championship and not state finalists win our own state ring," Birkes said.

Robinson vs Wimberely is set to begin on Thursday, May 28-30.

Follow Shahji on social media!