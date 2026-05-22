“I’m truly a changed person because I’m a Baylor Bear”: Baylor baseball reflects on season

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Bears found themselves in a huge 6-0 deficit — until the top of the eighth inning.

The Bears would climb their way back to tie the game. Baylor would send it to extra innings but a walk-off home run by Kansas would end the Bears comeback.

"Our guys competed their tails off, so I'm very proud of our effort and you know, that's what happens when you're playing the best team in the conference. Sometimes they show up and get one more than you do, so good for them," head coach Mitch Thompson said.

A memorable year for the Bears — a lot of injuries they fought through. That effort is a sign of what's to come of Baylor baseball in the future.

"This has been the best year of my life and no contest, and I mean, to finish it like that, I mean, we were fighting, we just came up short, but I mean, it just exemplified our team and it shows that we never gave up," redshirt senior Tyce Armstrong said.

"These past three years have truly been the best years of my life and I'm truly a changed person because I'm a Baylor Bear," fifth-year player Ty Johnson said.

"This program is on the rise, it's growing. I truly think that's what coach Thompson and the staff are working towards," Johnson said.

The players reflecting on their time with the program, brought tears to coach Thompson.

"I'm hearing guys say it changed their lives. That's what it's about. You know, I love these guys. I love the team," he said.

The Bears end the season with a 29-27 record.

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