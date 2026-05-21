Last team in: McLennan Softball reacts to making NJCAA World Series

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — "It's very rewarding because that was very real. That's not staged and, and I think that's what made that really cool," head coach Chris Berry said.

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Last team in: MCC softball reacts to making NJCAA World Series

The Highlanders joined together and a loud roar took over Northwood House when MCC heard their name called.

"It was very suspenseful and I think we were super excited and that was just super real for us to just do that together," freshman Traci Lowry said.

Lowry is a Franklin native and being able to represent home with her teammates makes this even more special.

"I wouldn't want to do it with any other group of girls or coaches. They make this experience so amazing for me. They work hard. All their heart's in it. We play for each other. It's all built on love and the foundation of our team is just us as a whole," she said.

The Highlanders have a chip on their shoulder and they are motivated to make a splash at Choccolocco Park.

"I feel like we're playing with a little bit of house money and I'm super excited for the opportunity to take a great group of kids and, and experience something like this," Berry said.

"It's definitely an underdog mentality, and we have something to prove," freshman Olivia Garrett said.

"We've been one play away from a lot of games, and we've grown a lot and we've matured a lot since then, and I think we're ready," Garrett said.

This is the fourth time in the last five seasons MCC makes it to the World Series

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