Baylor softball coaches Newman and Johnigan step away from program

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor softball coaches Britni Newman and Steve "Hoot" Johnigan will be stepping away from the program as announced by head coach Glenn Moore.

According to the Bears, Newman will step away to spend more time with her family, while Johnigan will retire after more than 30 years with Baylor.

Newman joined the Baylor staff in 2004. In her first season, Newman helped Baylor to its first NCAA Tournament appearance in program history.

Hoot spent over 20 years as an assistant coach with Baylor baseball before joining softball full time in 2021.

The Bears finished their season in the finals of the NCAA Austin Regional.

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