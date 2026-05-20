WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Surprise Stadium in Arizona hosts the Big 12 baseball tournament and the Bears are ready to hit the mound on Wednesday.

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Baylor baseball gets ready for Big 12 Tournament

Baylor secured the No. 8 seed and a first-round bye after their win against Utah.

The Bears are looking for their first win at the conference tournament since 2019 and looking to extend their stay in the Grand Canyon State.

"Going back to last week, we were kind of doing a playing game for the, for the first-round by and it's kind of like, we kind of looked at it as a playoff game," junior Travis Sanders said.

"That's kind of been the motto for the past couple of games and, uh, now we're just ready to actually play for the playoffs or for the tournament games," Sanders said.

"I think the guys played really hard and had to really fight to, to get this by. We're ready to tee it up and we're anxious for the games to begin today," head coach Mitch Thompson said.

The Bears will play on Wednesday after their first-round bye.

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