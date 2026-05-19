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McLennan softball advances to NJCAA World Series

MCC Softball
Shahji Adam
MCC Softball
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WACO, Texas (KXXV) — You could hear a pin drop at Northwood House as MCC softball awaited to hear their name called.

The Highlanders were the final team announced and a roar took over the room as MCC advances to the NJCAA World Series.

McLennan was one of four teams selected for an at-large bid to Oxford, Alabama.

No. 10 MCC will open the 2026 NJCAA Division I Softball World Series against No. 7 Paris on Monday, May 25 at 5:45 p.m.

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