BOSQUEVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Bosqueville Lady Bulldogs are back in the State Championship.

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"I feel like I'm making the community proud"; Bosqueville softball reacts to making State Championship

The Lady Bulldogs capped off their series with a dominant 10-2 victory in game two.

This is the first time since 2008, Bosqueville returns to the State Title game.

"I feel like I'm making the community proud and I feel like all of our hard work is really being shown to the community so I feel like we get to make our school proud and our coach, especially since she was on that team," senior Landry Willie said.

"We enjoyed it last night. I did. We celebrated it, but today I'm thinking about how we're gonna plan for next week, how we're gonna prepare for that final game, but we're still excited about last night's win for sure," head coach Raygan Barron said.

The Lady Bulldogs would make their way over to Dallas Baptist University to cheer on Bulldogs baseball.

It would take till the final inning as Bosqueville gets the final out to win 6-5. The Bulldogs force a final game as the rubber match takes place on Friday.

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