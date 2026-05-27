Baylor football game time announcements, cancellations

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — In a new release, Baylor football announces the cancellation of their home-and-home series against Oregon for 2027 and 2028.

🚨 Game Time Announcements 🚨



Home Opener vs Prairie View A&M

Sat Sept. 12 · 7 PM CT on ESPN+



Baylor vs Louisiana Tech

Sat Sept. 19 · 3 PM CT on ESPNU



Baylor at UCF

Fri Oct. 30 · 6:30 PM CT on ESPN pic.twitter.com/AZ4DgP1oM4 — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) May 27, 2026

The Bears also announce timings for three of their games:

- Home opener vs Prairie View A&M (Saturday, Sept. 12 at 7:00 p.m.)

- vs Louisiana Tech (Saturday, Sept. 19 at 3:00 p.m.)

- at UCF (Friday, Oct. 30 at 6:30 p.m.)

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