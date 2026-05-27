Baylor football game time announcements, cancellations

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — In a new release, Baylor football announces the cancellation of their home-and-home series against Oregon for 2027 and 2028.
🚨 Game Time Announcements 🚨— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) May 27, 2026
Home Opener vs Prairie View A&M
Sat Sept. 12 · 7 PM CT on ESPN+
Baylor vs Louisiana Tech
Sat Sept. 19 · 3 PM CT on ESPNU
Baylor at UCF
Fri Oct. 30 · 6:30 PM CT on ESPN pic.twitter.com/AZ4DgP1oM4
The Bears also announce timings for three of their games:
- Home opener vs Prairie View A&M (Saturday, Sept. 12 at 7:00 p.m.)
- vs Louisiana Tech (Saturday, Sept. 19 at 3:00 p.m.)
- at UCF (Friday, Oct. 30 at 6:30 p.m.)