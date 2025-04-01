Baylor football adds South Oak Cliff's Jamarion Phillips

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor football adds another piece in linebacker Jamarion Phillips as he commits to the Bears.

Phillips arrives from South Oak Cliff High School and took to social media to make the announcement.

Phillips is a three-star player and is ranked as the 96 best linebacker in the country according to 247 sports.

South Oak Cliff finished this past season 13-3 and made it to the 5A-Division two State Championship.

