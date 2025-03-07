KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Baylor women's basketball is preparing to face Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship Tournament.

However, there's more than basketball going on. There are more events taking place during the tournament, and I caught up with some Baylor fans participating.

Watch the full story here:

Baylor fans take part in Big 12 Championship festivities

Just outside the T-Mobile Center is Big 12 Boulevard. It's a fan fest where fans can buy merchandise, play basketball, test their feats of strength and show their fandom.

This is the second year that the Big 12 Championship is held in Kansas City. Baylor fans are coming to show support for the team, and they like the experience the City of Fountains brings.

"I like it, there's lots to do. They usually have a good fan interaction place, of course, it's been so cold, but I imagine by this weekend it'll really get going," Baylor fan Gayle Cross said.

"It's like family. It feels like it's made for family even though we don't have small kids, we do see them, and it makes us feel younger than we are because clearly you know we're the old folks now, but we're gonna keep going as long as we can," Baylor fan Renee Cauley said.

Baylor takes on Iowa State in their first game. Tip-off is today at 5:30 p.m.

