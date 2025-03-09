Baylor falls to TCU 64-59 in Big 12 Championship final

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KXXV) — The trilogy is complete.

It felt like destiny that Baylor and TCU were going to meet again, and they did. This time, it was for the Big 12 Championship at the T-Mobile Center.

The first quarter was a low-scoring affair compared to the ones we've seen in this tournament. In the second quarter, TCU took over.

Baylor couldn't establish a rhythm, going scoreless for over three minutes at one point. At the half, the Bears were trailing 30-19.

Baylor made adjustments in the third as Yaya Felder led the way by scoring 10 points in the quarter. Baylor began to chip away at TCU's lead.

Sarah Andrews and Aaronette Vonleh would come alive as the Bears would eventually tie up the game in the fourth.

The Bears just couldn't turn things around enough as TCU held on to their lead to win the game and the 2025 Big 12 Championship.

Baylor's time in Kansas City is over, and they now look towards the NCAA Tournament, which they hope to host.

Selection Show is set for Sunday.

